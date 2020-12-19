Two shot in southwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police say a pair of shooting victims in southwest Fresno aren't cooperating with their investigation.Police responded to calls of a shooting near Arthur and Valencia just after 1 AM Saturday.They arrived and found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds to their legs.First responders treated the victims and they are both expected to survive their injuries.Officers say the suspect shot the victims -- who were in a parked car -- before driving off from the scene.