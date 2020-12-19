Two shot in southwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police say a pair of shooting victims in southwest Fresno aren't cooperating with their investigation.
Police responded to calls of a shooting near Arthur and Valencia just after 1 AM Saturday.
They arrived and found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds to their legs.
First responders treated the victims and they are both expected to survive their injuries.
Officers say the suspect shot the victims -- who were in a parked car -- before driving off from the scene.
