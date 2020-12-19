Two shot in southwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police say a pair of shooting victims in southwest Fresno aren't cooperating with their investigation.

Police responded to calls of a shooting near Arthur and Valencia just after 1 AM Saturday.

They arrived and found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds to their legs.

First responders treated the victims and they are both expected to survive their injuries.

Officers say the suspect shot the victims -- who were in a parked car -- before driving off from the scene.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno southwestshooting
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
Vice President Mike Pence visits Naval Air Station Lemoore
70-year-old man killed in crash in Fresno County, police say
36-year-old man arrested after standoff with Madera County deputies
Local woman opens cottage home business centered around vegan food
Show More
Potential planned power shutoffs could impact Valley residents on Monday
Second Lady Karen Pence speaks with military spouses at NAS Lemoore
City of Fresno launches new initiative to keep streets clean
Woman's home shot at in northwest Fresno, police say
Mariposa Co. Sheriff's Office warning community of phone scam
More TOP STORIES News