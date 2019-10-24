Tow truck driver snaps photo of suspects moments before his death

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston police are asking for help in identifying the suspects wanted in connection with the death of a tow truck driver.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. on Wednesday in the 200 block of West Little York Road near the North Freeway.

Police say 48-year-old Augustin Martinez was giving a ride to a customer when he got into an altercation with two men in a red Ford Explorer at an apartment complex.

During the altercation, police say one of the suspects pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots at the wrecker, hitting Martinez and his customer.

Martinez attempted to leave the area but crashed his vehicle and died at the scene. The customer was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The photo released by police was taken by Martinez moments before the shooting, according to a release.

The suspects are believed to be two Hispanic men between 30 to 40 years old.

Anyone with information on the identities of the suspects is urged to contact police at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
