VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for the person who shot a man in Visalia Tuesday night.Officers were called to Conyer Street and Howard Avenue just before 8:30 pm.They found a man with a gunshot wound to the leg.The victim was taken to Kaweah Health Medical Center and is expected to be OK.Police say the suspect sped off in a car after the shooting. A description has not yet been released.