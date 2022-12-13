Merced Police Department takes kids on Christmas shopping spree

From kindergarten to eighth graders, each student received around $200 for toys and gifts for themselves and their families.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Kids in Merced got to pick out gifts off their Christmas list at no cost.

Merced police officers became Santa's helpers for the annual "Shop with a Cop" event.

The department took 19 kids on a shopping spree around the Merced Mall Monday morning.

They also got to take pictures with Santa.

Merced PD has been putting on "shop with a cop" for the last decade.

Along with the shopping spree, the department plans on giving out gifts to hundreds of kids through its toy drive.

It's a cause that's personal to one officer.

"I was once a child that received a toy drive similar to one we are doing," says Rosa Alcaraz. "Now, I'm on the other side, being able to provide a toy to a child that may need it this year."

The department says it has 350 applications but they are still in need of new, unwrapped toys.

There are drop locations across Merced, including at the Merced Mall.