Shoplifters wanted after tossing infant at security guard during getaway, police say

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania -- Police said what started as a shoplifting spree turned into something much more serious.The Springfield Township Police Department in Delaware County is searching for a man and a woman caught in the act of stealing baby formula from a Target store.While trying to get away from store security, the man threw his baby strapped into a car seat at security staff, police said.Investigators have released images of the man and woman who allegedly attempted to walk out of the Target store with a shopping cart and backpack filled with formula.When approached by store security, the woman took off. The man allegedly threw a car seat with a child inside of it at the security employee in the process."He threw the baby at him, the car seat tipped, the baby fell over, out of the car seat and rolled out," said Police Chief Joe Daly.It's not clear if the child, who is estimated to be under one year old, was hurt in the fall. Police said the security guard picked the child up and handed him back to the woman who claimed to be its mother.The couple got away before officers arrived at the store. If you recognize the suspects you are asked to contact Springfield Township Police, 610-544-5504.