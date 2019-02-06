RECALL

Barbie camper recall: 'Wheels can continue to run after the foot pedal is released'

EMBED </>More Videos

Power Wheels Barbie Dream Camper recalled. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on February 6, 2019.

Fisher-Price has issued a voluntary recall of its Children's Power Wheels Barbie Dream Campers due to concerns that a child could get hurt.

The company has received 17 reports that the power wheels kept running after the pedal was released, according to a release by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recalled product, which was sold exclusively at Walmart, is hot pink with blue accents and has a grey foot pedal. It has a Barbie logo on the back.

To know if you have the exact product that was recalled, look for the model number printed on a label under the hood. The recall is for model number FRC29.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said anyone who owns the recalled product should discontinue use and follow Fisher-Price's instructions to get free repairs.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingtoysbarbierecallchildrenmattel
RECALL
FDA expands dog food recall for elevated vitamin D
Infant liquid ibuprofen recalled over safety concerns
RECALL: 3 more infant liquid ibuprofen sold at Walmart, CVS recalled
Tyson chicken nuggets recalled, may contain rubber
What to know about Listeria
More recall
SHOPPING
Marie Kondo trend filling consignment stores with clothes
Watch the Super Bowls ads that got people talking
Clovis woman sharing her love of natural-made body products
J. Crew in Fig Garden Village will close this month
More Shopping
Top Stories
'Just tears started rolling out:' Son of officer killed in wrong-way crash remembers dad
Roads still dangerous from snowfall; some foothill schools call for bus delays
Three armed suspects rob liquor store, bullet grazes worker
Police search for missing teen believed to be in Tulare or Kings County
Teen arrested in Tulare County for threatening to bring AR-15 to school
Driver in wrong-way crash had prior DUI conviction
Trump calls for end of resistance politics in State of the Union
Warming center opened for residents in Mariposa County
Show More
35,000 people left without power after latest storm
Read President Trump's State of the Union speech
Trump to meet with Kim Jong Un in Vietnam
SOTU guests sing 'Happy Birthday' to Holocaust survivor
Snow storm forces schools to cancel class and others to miss work
More News