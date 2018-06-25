CONSUMER WATCH

Best window air conditioners

EMBED </>More Videos

Consumer Reports evaluates the best window air conditioners and shows what to look for when making a purchase. (KFSN)

By
Consumer Reports groups air conditioners into three main sizes based on BTUs and the size of the room needing cooling, which you'll also find listed on most air conditioners. Small A/Cs are best for rooms that are 100 to 300 square feet, medium A/Cs are for 250 to 400 square feet, and large A/Cs should cool rooms of 350 to 650 square feet.

None of that matters if the air conditioner doesn't perform well.

That's why, in Consumer Reports' special lab, window air conditioners must lower the temperature inside to a set point of 75 degrees. Sounds easy, but testers challenge the air conditioners to cool a room that's 90 degrees with nearly 60 percent humidity.

Another factor in CR's scoring: an accurate thermostat. How accurate it is, saves you money. If the air conditioner is thinking that it's still trying to hit 75 degrees even though it's actually at a room temperature of 71 degrees, it's running longer than it needs to and wasting electricity. The best air conditioners in Consumer Reports' tests can cool a room in about 15 minutes or less, keep the temperature consistent, and the best part is, they don't necessarily cost more money, either.

For small rooms, consider the Amana AMAP061BW for $200, for a medium-sized room, Consumer Reports recommends the GE AHS08LX for $250, available at Lowe's, and for rooms 350 to 650 square feet, the LG LW1216ER for $350 is a winner.

Consumer Reports says consider an A/C with a programmable setting or timer, or one that's WiFi-enabled so you can come home to a cool house.

Another thing to remember, whether you're buying a new air conditioner this year or maintaining an older one, be sure to clean the filter once a month. The cleaner the filter, the less work the unit has to do and the longer it will run, which will save you money.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingair conditionerconsumer watchconsumer reports
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CONSUMER WATCH
Should you still trust Facebook?
Consumer Watch: Toaster Takeover
Make your cell-phone battery last longer
Beware buying a used rental car
Add more fruit to your kids lunch
More consumer watch
SHOPPING
These stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2018
These stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2018
Nordstrom selling taped-up sneakers for $530
Target offering car seat trade-ins for discount on a new seat
Walmart now offering grocery delivery in Fresno/Clovis area
More Shopping
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News