Checking out the savings at Orchard Supply Hardware's liquidation sale

Want a new patio look? The savings may not be huge right now, but Orchard Supply Hardware's 10% off liquidation sale could result in big savings from some items. (KGO)

by Juan Carlos Guerrero
SAN FRANCISCO --
The sale signs are going up at Orchard Supply Hardware a day after the store chain announced it is going out of business.

Liquidation sales usually start out small at stores that are going out of business and OSH is no different.

Most of the items are 10 percent off, but there are some categories of items that are discounted by 20 percent or 30 percent. These include nuts, bolts, piping and electrical conduits.

Watch the video to see by how much popular items are being slashed for now.



Keep in mind all sales are final.

Orchard Supply Hardware is still honoring gift cards and store credit, but the rewards program has been terminated. Any reward points customers have accumulated are no longer valid.

Vanity lamps are among the items being discounted during Orchard Supply Hardware's going out of business sale.



OSH has closed its website except to direct customers to the nearest store.
