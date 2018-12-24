Christmas Eve shoppers hit the stores for last-minute deals

Last minute Christmas shoppers are running out of options now.Stores in Fresno malls closed at 6 p.m. and so did most Walmarts.But Targets are open until 10 p.m.The pace of play on this day before Christmas is slow in Old Town Clovis.Families walked down the street with little sense of urgency."We've already gotten all of our shopping done. We're just out to enjoy, see what else is out here and just spend time," said Caylee Newsom from Portland, Oregon.Antique stores caught the attention of people on a tour bus from San Diego to Yosemite, but this is a group already well prepared for the holiday."I shop all year and I have a closet that's my gift closet."More traditional retailers like Target fulfilled the fundamentals for the frenzied.The jewelry section was a good place to find dad's and daughters finishing the job at the last minute."Shopping for mom," said Hana Abbate."Shopping for mom, yeah. I gave her her gifts early but she's also one of those people that, you know, if she doesn't have stuff to open underneath the tree she's gonna pout," said Robert Abbate of Clovis.Robert Abbate knows the deal.Like most dads, he fully admits having a daughter as a shopping teammate is the absolute best resource when looking for something for the missus."The other day we went to Target and she went 'so if anybody's looking for last minute gifts, you know I wouldn't mind this,' so..." said Hana."Yeah, so it's a brilliant thing for her to come along with me. I'm like, "well whatever that was let's go find it and get that," said Robert.For the Goltiaos, a Christmas Eve coffee break led to the realization that although they had plenty of gifts under the tree, the stockings hung by the chimney with care might be a little lacking, so they fill one last basket with knick knacks."It's like continuous gifts, like a package deal. It's not just one item situation," they said.So now they're ready to send a message to the entire family and all their neighbors."Merry Christmas. Happy holidays," they said.And to all last minute shoppers, a good night.