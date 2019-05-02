FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A unique shopping experience is now officially open in Old Town Clovis.
The Foundry Co-Op is located on 5th Street west of Pollasky.
The store features artwork and handmade goods from a variety of local businesses.
You can find everything from reclaimed wood art and soaps to succulents and pottery.
"They work really well together. But they are very different from each other. and they're very unique," said business owner Sarah Young. "Each of these makers or business owners are very unique and very artistic and creative which is really fun."
In addition to shopping, each of the eight business owners will offer classes and teach people about their respective artwork.
You can find more information on their events here.
Old Town Clovis shop features artwork, homemade good from local businesses
CLOVIS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News