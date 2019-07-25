Consumer Reports: Here's the best blender for your budget

No summer party is complete without margaritas and other frozen drinks, which means you might need a blender that can handle crushing lots and lots of ice.What better way to toast the arrival of warm weather than with a frozen cocktail?!"As of recent years the frosé has become super popular so everyone's making frosés with different variations - the Aperol frosé... we've been doing a strawberry frosé," says bartender Nick Macchi.Macchi says the key to whipping up any type of frozen drink at home is getting the consistency right.Consumer Reports says not all consumer-grade blenders are up to the task of making those perfect frosty drinks!Its ratings cover nearly 70 full-sized blenders put through some pretty tough tests - including one for icy drinks but only a handful actually aced the tests for the icy drinks.Consumer Reports tests each blender with a batch of nonalcoholic piña coladas and use a series of increasingly smaller mesh sieves to evaluate smoothness and thickness.A blender only earns an Excellent if the drinks have a smooth, consistent texture.They also test how well a blender crushes ice without the help of water or using the pulse button.A blender that garners an Excellent rating in CR's ice-crushing tests serves up ice that looks uniformly like snow. Bigger ice chips and chunks give a blender a lower score.Vitamix's Professional Series 750 has held a top spot in CR's ratings for quite some time but it's pricey - $650!For $100, consider the Ninja Professional.It's excellent when it comes to blending up an icy drink and demolishes the ice crush test."The best thing you can do for an at-home frosé is use high-quality ingredients ... You only get back from it what you put into it," says Macchi.