Costco honoring military, families in special event

Costco is offering a special event for members of the military and their families next week. (KABC)

Costco is offering a special event for members of the military and their families next week.

The Costco Military Hour event is being held on Saturday, March 24 at 8 a.m. at 117 warehouse stores across the country.

It is for both veterans and current active-duty members of the military, in addition to family members.



The event will include free food, product demos and a swag bag for the first 100 attendees.

While the stores are open to non-members, only members can purchase items from the store. A special military membership is also being offered.

Attending the event requires a military ID or a confirmation of advance registration.

You can find a local store and more information about the event here.
These stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2018
