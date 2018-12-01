SHOPPING

Dick's Sporting Goods considers removing all hunting gear from stores

Months after removing assault-style rifles from its stores, Dick's is now considering removing all hunting gear as well.

Dick's CEO Edward Stack revealed during a conference call that they removed all hunting gear from 10 stores as a test run.


The store replaced its hunting merchandise with a different assortment of baseball, licensed products, and outerwear.

Sales were down for the company last quarter, declining 4.5 percent.

While Stack said the signs from their test were promising, no final decision has been made.
