consumer reports

Consumer Reports: Don't get sick at the farmer's market

With food recalls in the news lately, you may be trying to shop locally, thinking it's a better way to go. Well, you've got plenty of opportunities. There are more than 8,700 farmers markets registered with the Department of Agriculture, where you can buy local produce, meat, and eggs directly from farmers. But is shopping at a farmers market risk-free? Consumer Reports shows you how to do it safely.

Even food sold at farmers markets can present foodborne dangers, including bacteria like salmonella, E. coli, and listeria.

Be sure to only buy cider, milk, and cheese that has been pasteurized. This is especially important for pregnant women, young kids, and people with compromised immune systems. Pasteurization is a process that heats products to a specific temperature for a certain amount of time. This kills dangerous bacteria and extends the shelf life of food.

Bring multiple bags. Keeping ready-to-eat items separate from things like raw meat helps avoid cross-contamination.

Also, look to be sure vendors are wearing gloves when they handle unwrapped foods.

Items such as eggs and meats should be kept cold. A typical cooler should be kept at 40 degrees F. If certain foods sit at temperatures warmer than that, bacteria can grow pretty quickly. And use a cooler bag for perishables. Buying them last also reduces the risk of spoilage.

Consumer Reports says that no matter where you shop, it's important to practice food safety at home, too. That includes washing all produce thoroughly, even items you peel. Bacteria on the outside of foods like melons and cucumbers can end up inside when you cut them or peel them.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingsafetyconsumer reportsshoppingfarmers market
CONSUMER REPORTS
Consumer Reports: Here's the best blender for your budget
Dangers of leaving children in hot cars
Consumer Reports: Most reliable appliance brands
Consumer Watch: Food is better than supplements
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Show More
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
Police: Drunk driver crashes into 3 parked cars in Madera
California teens confess to fatally stabbing policeman: Investigators
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
More TOP STORIES News