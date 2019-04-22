Earth Day deals to save money and help the planet

Earth Day is Monday, April 22, and retailers and restaurants are celebrating with deals on sustainable products, recycling services and more.
Allbirds
For Earth Day 2019, the theme of which is "Protect Our Species," shoe brand Allbirds is releasing five new limited-edition colors inspired by endangered birds. One new shoe will be released a day starting April 15 through April 19.
Best Buy
Get 40% off open-box electronics through April 27. These electronics have been returned in accordance with Best Buy's return policy and have been inspected by Best Buy to confirm they are in top notch condition.
CafePress
CafePress is offering 20% off items in the Earth Day collection with promo code EARTH19.
Caribou Coffee
Buy the straw-less Earth Month tumbler and score free refills of hot coffee or tea and $2 crafted press beverages through the end of April. Purchase the tumbler online, and get a free reusable Earth Day tote bag with promo code EarthDay.
Imperfect Produce
Get 40% off your first box of produce from April 22 through May 5 with code earthday2019.
Levi's
Bring in your used (make sure it's clean and dry) denim from any brand, and get a 20% discount off your purchase. The donated denim will be transformed into insulation for schools, libraries and low-income housing built by Habitat for Humanity via the Blue Jeans Go Green program.
Origins
Get the Earth Month Trio gift (a reusable tote bag, a bottle of Mega-Mushroom lotion and a flowering plantable pencil) with purchases of $45 or more.
Target
From April 22 through May 4, trade in an old car seat and get a 20% off coupon toward a new car seat, base, travel system, stroller or select other baby gear purchase. The coupon is good through May 11.
World Market
Get 20% off outdoor furniture with promo code 20OUTDOOR from now through April 29.
