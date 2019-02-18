SHOPPING

Fresno's first resale store for kids' clothes to open soon

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
An empty suite at the Montecito Plaza in Northeast Fresno is still under construction, but it's a dream come true for mother of two Jerica Lovett.

Once completed it'll be the only children's resale store in Fresno.

"We are pinching ourselves daily," said Lovet, who co-owns the store. "It is just surreal to be in this space and to be like, this is ours."

Fairy Godmother's Closet sells and buys gently used clothing for boys and girls ages 0 to 16 months. When they open they will be stocked with more than 22,000 articles of clothing.

"It will be boutique-meets-farmhouse, we are going to be a retail store with a boutique feel," she said.

They carry basics like onesies and dresses for different occasions. Strollers, jumpers and toys are also for sale. Some of it is brand new, all of it sold for half the price.

"We will have one onesie for $1.50 or 10 for $10, that's a buck each, said co-owner Amy Ratliff.

It all started when Lovett moved to Fresno with her family.
