CONSUMER WATCH

Get a great gas grill

EMBED </>More Videos

Your grill works hard for you, so when it's time to pick a new one, what should you consider? (KFSN)

By
Your grill works hard for you - turning out everything from burgers and dogs to fish and veggies to feed your friends and family. So when it's time to pick a new one, what should you consider?

Consumer Reports runs grills through a gamut of tests: How long does it take to heat up? Is the surface heat consistent? CR's indirect heating test reveals whether a grill will do a good job with fish or slow-cooked meats. And to be safe, a grill should be stable. So Consumer Reports tests for structural integrity by torquing and stressing grills on a special machine.

Before you buy, you should think about what size grill you need. If you are choosing between a small and medium-sized grill, CR suggest that you go for the midsize model. It will obviously hold more food but you also tend to see more features on those grills too.

CR suggests considering these three midsize grills, depending on your budget:
  • The Weber Genesis II is the leader of the mid-size pack. It got top marks for temperature performance, has good temperature range and is as sturdy as they come.

  • The Char-Broil Signature, available at Lowe's, is excellent for cooking large cuts of meat that need to slow-cook and has a top-rated surface temperature.

  • The Nexgrill, available at Home Depot, heats up quickly and evenly -- outperforming some grills costing three times as much. It is also a Consumer Reports Best Buy.


Consumer Reports recently surveyed gas grill owners and most said they got five or more years out of their grill.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingconsumer watchconsumer reportsgrillgrillingBBQ
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CONSUMER WATCH
Should you still trust Facebook?
Consumer Watch: Toaster Takeover
Make your cell-phone battery last longer
Beware buying a used rental car
Add more fruit to your kids lunch
More consumer watch
SHOPPING
These stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2018
These stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2018
Nordstrom selling taped-up sneakers for $530
Target offering car seat trade-ins for discount on a new seat
Walmart now offering grocery delivery in Fresno/Clovis area
More Shopping
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News