Have you checked out this new farmers market in the Tower District?

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tower District Marketing Committee in Central Fresno launched 'Market in the Tower District' on Thursday.

Every Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., you can find vendors set up in the Detention Billiards parking lot.

The market is on, rain or shine, and will run through the end of October.

Organizers say it's a great way to provide healthy and locally grown foods to the neighborhood.

"We've got fresh fruits. We've got honey, locally-sourced honey. We've got vendors with arts and crafts. We've got a lot of creative people out here who are local. Who are just trying to share their gift with the community," said Antony Ayodele, an organizer.

Organizers are also looking to add more vendors to provide a nice selection of goods.

And as the season progresses they may also look at extending the hours so more people can have a chance to browse and shop.
