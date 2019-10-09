Shopping

IKEA recalls infant bibs due to choking hazard

IKEA has recalled 7,000 infant bibs that could become a choking hazard for babies.

The company says there are concerns that parts of the snap closure on the MATVRA bibs can fall off.



IKEA says it has received two reports of that happening, but no injuries were reported.

The bibs come two in a pack and are pink nad blue. Other colors of similar bibs are not a risk.

IKEA is asking consumers to stop using the bibs and return then to any store for a refund.

For more information, visit: United States Consumer Product Safety Commission
