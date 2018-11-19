JCPenney continues fighting serious losses

JCPenney hopes to avoid the same fate as its rival, Sears.
According to CNN, the department store reported a third quarter loss of $151 million, which is smaller than what was expected.
The company also said that sales at stores open at least a year fell 5.4%.
The department store hasn't had a profit since 2010.
JCPenney has posted nearly $4 billion in losses since then and has been closing stores in an attempt to stay afloat.
The company is also lowering sales expectations for this year.
Related Topics:
shoppingu.s. & worldbankruptcy
shoppingu.s. & worldbankruptcy