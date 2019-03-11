Shopping

Today is the last chance to use Payless gift cards

EMBED <>More Videos

Time is running out to use your Payless gift card.

Monday, March 11 is the last chance to use your Payless gift cards.

Payless is the latest retailer to join the large list of chains filing for bankruptcy and closing stores.

The shoe store chain filed for bankruptcy last month, and all 25,000 of its stores will begin closing at the end of March.

Popular retailers such as Charlotte Russe and Victoria's Secret have also experienced closings this year.

