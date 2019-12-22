holiday shopping

Last-minute shoppers flock to stores ahead of Christmas

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The countdown to Christmas is on and that means stores are busy as shoppers scramble for last-minute gifts.

With more people out and about, many retailers are extending their hours. Kohls in particular is expected to stay open 24 hours a day until Christmas Eve.

"Just trying to get some last-minute gifts in there before the rush, it is pretty crazy in there," said Chris Vasquez, a shopper. "Just a lot of clothes, Pokemon, videogames, just the trendy stuff."

Christmas is only a few days away and shoppers like Chris Vasquez are making sure they have everything checked off their gift lists.

For others, some stores were hit and miss.

Dustin Robinson couldn't find the figures he was on the hunt for.

"So far we have to go to another Target, this one is pretty wiped out. We have to go to Fashion Fair, but we'll do that tomorrow," said Robinson.

As last-minute buyers make their way out to major shopping centers, Fresno Police were making sure they were safe and secure through increased patrols offered by their Operation Christmas Presence.

But they could only do so much, so they reminded people to also do their part and protect their belongings.

"After making a number of purchases and making a trip out to the car, don't leave those items behind and return to the stores. It would be best to return home with those," said Fresno Police Sgt. John Romo.

Police also urged people to be patient and courteous to others when they're out.

Police said they have not seen an increase in thefts this year.
