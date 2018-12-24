The National Retail Federation says 24 percent of people who responded to their survey expected to finish Christmas shopping on Saturday, but more than 7 percent said they were waiting until Monday.
See the list below for retailers staying open for last-minute shoppers on Christmas Eve.
- Amazon: Offering same-day delivery for Prime members.
- Best Buy: Open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Dick's Sporting Goods: Open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Kohl's, which hasn't closed since Friday, will be open until 6 p.m.
- Macy's: Open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Target: Open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. The company also offers parking lot pick-up so you don't have to get out of your car.
- Walmart: Most stores will also be open until 6 p.m.
Hours may be different depending on the location.