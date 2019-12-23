colin kaepernick

Nike, Colin Kaepernick drop new Air Force 1s picturing his face, jersey number

SAN FRANCISCO -- Nike and former 49er quarterback Colin Kaepernick collaborated on a new shoe.

It's called the Nike Air Force 1 Colin Kaepernick, or the True to 7, and sold out within minutes.

RELATED: Nike cancels 'Betsy Ross flag' shoes after Kaepernick voices concerns

The black and white shoe includes a portrait of Kaepernick embroidered on the heel tab and his personal logo on the tongue.

There's also a number seven hang-tag, which represents Kaepernick's jersey number.



His girlfriend Nessa Diab first released a promo video last week, and some celebrities are already receiving their pre-orders and showing them off on Twitter:



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingcolin kaepernickbusinessbuzzworthyshoesnikeclothingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Colin Kaepernick celebrates birthday by helping homeless in Oakland
NFL has 'moved on' from Colin Kaepernick, Goodell says
Nike, Colin Kaepernick collab on new shoe
A sneakerhead shows off his prized collection
COLIN KAEPERNICK
NFL has 'moved on' from Colin Kaepernick, Goodell says
Kaepernick's attorney calls NFL workout a 'publicity stunt'
Colin Kaepernick throws passes for 40 minutes at workout, urges NFL to 'stop running'
Kaepernick throws passes for 40 minutes at odd NFL workout
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
California grocery store clerk shoots, kills robbery suspect
Firefighter injured as crews battle massive flames at Reedley home
Authorities search for Atwater woman last seen in Southern California
Vigil held for man killed by party crasher in Fresno County
1 killed on Hwy 152 after car explodes with driver stuck inside
Near misses, deadly crash for wrong-way driver on Highway 180
US soldier killed in Afghanistan; Taliban claim attack
Show More
More people leaving CA than moving in, report finds
DNA test could confirm soon if baby is murdered mom's daughter
Activists hope to build 'all-inclusive' city for nation's homeless in CA
Ice and fog contributed to 69-car pileup in Virginia, police say
Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg to step down immediately
More TOP STORIES News