Nike's rare 'Moon Shoe' sold for $437K at Sotheby's auction, shatters world record

A rare pair of Nike's just knocked a world record to the moon.

Sotheby's says the Nike "Moon Shoes" broke the world auction record for a pair sneakers Tuesday.

The auction house says collector Miles Nadal bought the shoes for a whopping $437, 500. Nadal says he plans to display the sneakers at his private museum in Toronto.

Nike co-founder Bill Bowerman designed the waffle-soled running shoe for the 1972 Olympic trials. The sole of the shoe was actually created by melting rubber on his wife's waffle iron.

Only 12 pairs of the shoe were made. The pair that sold Tuesday is the only known set in the world in unworn condition.

The auction house said the previous world auction record was set in 2017 at $190,373, for a pair of signed Converse that Michael Jordan wore in the 1984 Olympic basketball final.
