Original map from Winnie-the-Pooh book sells for record-breaking amount at auction

The original map that shows the world of Winnie-the-Pooh has sold for a record breaking amount at an auction.

The original map that shows the world of Winnie-the-Pooh has sold for a record-breaking amount at an auction.

Illustrator E. H. Shepard's famous piece sold for more than $500,000! The map displays the Hundred Acre Wood, which is the fictional land where Winnie-the-Pooh and his friends live.

The artwork has been in private hands and out of the public eye for almost 50 years. The image could be found on the opening pages of the first-ever Winnie-the-Pooh book, which was published more than 90 years ago.

Senior Specialist with Sotheby's, Phillip Errington, said, "This is the first thing you see when you open the book, this map is on the endpapers. Before you've read a word of the book, this is the visual guide, this is your opening to the world of Winnie-the-Pooh."

For many, the map was a first introduction to the beloved characters including Eeyore and Piglet. In the piece, Eeyore is depicted in a "gloomy place" while Roo, the joey kangaroo, bounces towards a sand pit.
