RECALL

Recall issued for Children's Place infant snowsuits

EMBED </>More Videos

A heads up if you're headed to the snow with your kids this holiday. Children's Place infant snowsuits are being recalled because they pose a choking hazard. (Children's Place)

A heads up if you're headed to the snow with your kids this holiday. Children's Place infant snowsuits are being recalled because they pose a choking hazard.

The issue is the snowsuits' metal snaps that can detach and be swallowed.

The suits were sold at Children's Place stores and online from August through November of this year. If you have one you should return it immediately for a full refund.

Here's information on the specific style numbers impacted in the recall.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingrecallchildrensnowbaby clothingclothingu.s. & worldbusiness
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RECALL
Farm tied to romaine E. coli outbreak recalling cauliflower, other lettuces
Del Monte recalls canned corn in 25 states, including California
Recall issued for Kotex tampons, customers say pieces were left inside body
Recalled breakfast sausage links may have metal inside
More recall
SHOPPING
Unicorn who leaves glitter surprise in tiny toilet is a hot gift
Retailers offer Christmas Eve delivery for Free Shipping Day
Holiday gift guide 2018: Everything you need to know
Instagram releases first-ever gift guide
More Shopping
Top Stories
Foggy Day School Schedules, Fog Tracker from ABC30
Criminals can hijack your cellphone with illegal 'porting' technique
Officer inspecting school bus finds child left alone
Burger King worker fights off armed drive-thru robber
Report: Facebook gave companies access to users' personal information
Funerals for fallen Chicago police officers to take place Saturday
Attorneys claim someone locked Kenneka Jenkins in hotel freezer
Frequent deaths by train tracks spark community to call for extra safety precautions
Show More
Smoke damage from house fire makes home unlivable
Barber shop robbed at gunpoint, police search for men who committed the crime
South Valley shooter may have been connected to murder of Lindsay man
Fresno PD searching for suspects after finding gunshot victim in crashed car
Partial government shut down could affect thousands in Yosemite, Oakhurst
More News