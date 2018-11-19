CHRISTMAS

Selena Christmas sweaters are bidi bidi back in stock

Company restocking their popular Selena Christmas sweaters

The Queen of Cumbia Christmas sweater is bidi bidi back in stock, just in time for the holidays!

After quickly selling out, a California company has restocked stores with a Selena Christmas sweater called Queen Feliz Navidad.

The sweater features the face of Selena with the words, "Feliz Navidad."

It's made by Magic Mood Art and sells for $35.

The sweater is one of two available in their holiday collection. Another sweater depicts Frida Kahlo surrounded by snow and Christmas trees.
