Summer Solstice 2018: Freebies, deals and activities

Summer is officially here! Here are some deals, freebies and fun activities to celebrate.- Dunkin' is offering a free frozen lemonade to help customers beat the heat.- With locations across the U.S., Wayback Burgers is offering a free Black & White shake to start off the summer.- Throughout the month of July, Apple stores will be hosting Apple Camp, a series of free 90-minute classes over three days for kids ages 8 to 12. The subjects for the camps include coding, music and video production. Parents can sign up their kids on Apple's website - Microsoft is offering a variety of classes with their free YouthSpark Summer Camps for kids ages six and up. Details about classes offered at local Microsoft Stores can be found on their website - Every Thursday, Saturday and Sunday at noon from June 23 - July 22, Bass Pro Shops will host free activities for the family. Fishing, games, crafts and workshops are just some of the activities families can enjoy.- Kids can learn fun crafts and other experiments at Michael's Camp Creativity from June 11 - July 27. The classes are hosted on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 am - 12 pm. Prices range from $2-$5 depending on your child's age.- All summer long, Regal Theaters will show $1 movies at 10 am on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Movies vary by location. Proceeds from the program will benefit the Will Rogers Institute.- Every Wednesday at 10 am, AMC Theaters is offering a movie and kids snack pack for $4 throughout the summer.