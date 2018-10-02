HOLIDAY SHOPPING

Thanksgiving 2018: Stores announce plans to close for the holiday

EMBED </>More Videos

Stores are already announcing that they'll be closed on Thanksgiving (Shutterstock)

The holiday shopping season is fast approaching, and many retail stores are already announcing holiday schedules.

The continued growth of Black Friday sales sparked controversy in recent years with employees of major retail stores complaining about having to work long hours on Thanksgiving. Those complaints resulted in many stores changing up their holiday schedules.

In 2018, hundreds of stores will actually be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

The following stores have already announced they will be closed Nov. 22, 2018, according to BestBlackFriday.com.

Check back with this list as more stores announce their plans.

  • A.C. Moore

  • Abt Electronics

  • Academy Sports + Outdoors

  • American Girl

  • At Home

  • AT&T (Company-Owned Stores)

  • BJ's Wholesale Club

  • Blain's Farm & Fleet

  • Burlington

  • Christopher & Banks

  • Cost Plus World Market

  • Costco

  • Craft Warehouse

  • Crate and Barrel

  • Dressbarn (majority of stores)

  • Guitar Center

  • H&M

  • Half Price Books

  • Harbor Freight Tools

  • Hobby Lobby

  • Home Depot

  • HomeGoods

  • IKEA

  • Lowe's

  • Marshalls

  • Nordstrom

  • Nordstrom Rack

  • P.C. Richard & Son

  • Patagonia

  • Petco

  • PetSmart

  • Pier 1 Imports

  • Publix

  • Raymour & Flanigan Furniture | Mattresses

  • REI

  • Sam's Club

  • Sierra Trading Post

  • Sportsman's Warehouse

  • Staples

  • Stein Mart

  • TJ Maxx

  • Tractor Supply Co.

  • Von Maur

  • West Marine
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingholiday shoppingshoppingblack fridaythanksgiving
HOLIDAY SHOPPING
These stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2018
Last minute Christmas shopping? These stores are open late
What to get that person who 'doesn't need anything'
Retailers offer Christmas Eve delivery for Free Shipping Day
More holiday shopping
SHOPPING
These stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2018
Nordstrom selling taped-up sneakers for $530
Target offering car seat trade-ins for discount on a new seat
Walmart now offering grocery delivery in Fresno/Clovis area
More Shopping
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Show More
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
Transgender student wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches
More News