Shopping

Super Jumper trampolines recalled because metal legs can give out

The US Consumer and Product Safety Commission has issued a recall for thousands of Super Jumper trampolines because of a risk of injury.

Super Jumper Inc. says the metal legs of the 14-foot trampoline can give out and cause you to get hurt.

It's also pulling the 14-foot and 16-foot combo trampolines that come with enclosures but do not have reinforcement clamps.

The manufacturer has received 97 reports of the legs breaking off and at least 4 people have been injured so far.

Federal officials say those who bought the trampoline should stop using it and contact Super Jumper Inc. for a repair kit.

The trampolines were sold on Amazon, Wayfair, Hayneedle and Overstock's websites.

For more information, CLICK HERE.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingproduct recallsamazonrecallshoppingconsumerconsumer product safety commission
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
President Trump addresses weekend's shootings in El Paso, Dayton
El Paso shooting death toll rises to 22
Dayton, Ohio, mass shooting leaves 9 dead, 37 injured
59 shot, 7 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
Man dies after crashing into big rig on Highway 198 in Kings County
New home revealed to Clovis family by 'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition'
Wrong-way crash kills 4 in Tulare Co., suspect DUI driver in custody
Show More
Dayton, Ohio, mass shooting leaves 9 dead, 28 injured
Dayton suspected shooter once kept 'hit list,' 'rape list': classmates
Mom killed shielding child in El Paso shooting, sister says
Mexico planning legal action over El Paso shooting
9 Dayton shooting victims identified; suspect's sister among the dead
More TOP STORIES News