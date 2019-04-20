Visalia woman shares her Mexican heritage through her store

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A South Valley woman is sharing her roots and culture with the community through her new shop.'My Eyes Y Corazon' translates to 'my eyes and heart' in English, and recently opened its doors in Downtown Visalia.Step inside Janie Isidoro's shop in Downtown Visalia and you'll be greeted with color and culture."It is having the best of the Mexican and being proud of that American as well," Isidoro says.About 3 months ago she opened her store "My Eyes y Corazon" off Locust and Main Street.For Janie it's a special piece of her life she can share with everyone."The reason it is (named) 'My Eyes Y Corazon' is because I want to radiate what my eyes and 'corazon' see. I wanted everybody to see through my eyes and my heart - what I see."Janie says it's all about 'la cultura' - meaning 'culture' in Spanish.She sells a wide variety of Mexican goods, like ceramics, accessories and popular colorful shawls and blankets called "sarapes."A lot of her items are her and her family's own creations.They have a custom clothing line, with art designed by her husband."Everything I do comes with a lot of passion and a lot of love. If I do not love it, it is not going to work...I have to love it so I can make sure you love it," she says.Janie's also an author and instilling that same entrepreneur mentality to her children.Her daughter Charlie makes earnings and slime kits."The earrings - I try to make them very unique, with all the unique bead colors I can find," Charlie says.For Janie, her business started as an online store.Visalia marks her third location.She has a smaller one in Hanford and another in Los Angeles.She wants to open another in Arizona, so they too can see through her eyes and feel her love.