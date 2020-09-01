Shopping

Walmart launches new subscription program with same-day delivery

Walmart's answer to Amazon Prime is finally here.
In an era where consumers expect online purchases to arrive more quickly than ever, Walmart is jumping on the trend and launching a new membership program.

"Walmart+" will allow subscribers to get unlimited free delivery, as fast as same-day, on more than 160,000 items with in-store prices.

Walmart+ appears to be the brand's answer to Amazon Prime. Prime was launched in 2005 and has more than 150 million members who pay $119 a year, or $12.99 a month, for faster shipping, discounts at Amazon's Whole Foods supermarkets, access to its video streaming site and more.

The new subscription service will also offer members "Scan & Go," a new, touch-free way to shop in store. Using the Walmart app, customers can scan their items as they shop and pay using Walmart Pay in-app.

Another Walmart+ perk includes fuel discounts. Members can save up to 5 cents a gallon at nearly 2,000 Walmart, Murphy USA and Murphy Express stations. Walmart says Sam's Club fuel stations will soon be added to the list.

SEE ALSO: Some Walmart customers upset about new return policy
EMBED More News Videos

Several Walmart consumers have contacted the ABC7 I-Team about frustration over a new return policy.



Walmart previously offered a program called "Delivery Unlimited," which offered subscribers unlimited deliveries for a flat yearly or monthly fee. Walmart says current Delivery Unlimited subscribers will automatically become Walmart+ members.

In a release, Walmart added that it intends to add additional benefits to the program at a later date.

Walmart+ memberships will be available Sept. 15 and will cost $98 a year or $12.95 a month, including a 15-day free trial.

RELATED: Face mask disagreement sparks shouting match at Walmart in NorCal
EMBED More News Videos

A shouting match was caught on camera in a Martinez Walmart after a man questioned why a woman entered the store without wearing a mask.


Walmart closing on Thanksgiving, giving more bonuses to thank employees during COVID-19
EMBED More News Videos

Walmart will require customers to wear face coverings at all of its namesake and Sam's Club stores, making it the largest retailer to introduce such a policy that has otherwise proven difficult to enforce without state and federal requirements.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingamazonu.s. & worldwalmartonline shoppingdelivery serviceconsumer
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County judge, wife search for puppy lost at training facility
COVID-19 emergency order enforcement: A Tale of Two Cities
Man hit and killed by driver while crossing Merced street
Grocery stores across California now required to limit indoor capacity
Clovis police to release new details following fatal shooting of armed suspect
Madera Co. authorities warn hikers to be cautious as some go missing
Bay Area doctor saves kids, serves on front line of CA wildfires
Show More
Activists trying to save IE German shepherd from death order
Central California coronavirus cases
Porterville firefighters return home after battling NorCal wildfires
California lawmakers approve bill to extend protections from eviction
Merced County school teacher subjected to racial slurs during Zoom call, police say
More TOP STORIES News