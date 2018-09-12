Walmart now offering grocery delivery in Fresno/Clovis area

Walmart is making it easier for you to grocery shop in Fresno. Its Online Grocery Delivery service is now available to customers after launching Tuesday.All you have to do is create an account online, select the items you want, then choose the delivery option. The groceries can be brought to your doorstep if you live in Fresno or in a nearby city, like Clovis. There is a fee of nine $9.95.Several other companies also offer delivery in Fresno, including InstaCart and Vons.