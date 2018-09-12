SHOPPING

Walmart now offering grocery delivery in Fresno/Clovis area

EMBED </>More Videos

Walmart is making it easier for you to grocery shop in Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Walmart is making it easier for you to grocery shop in Fresno. Its Online Grocery Delivery service is now available to customers after launching Tuesday.

All you have to do is create an account online, select the items you want, then choose the delivery option. The groceries can be brought to your doorstep if you live in Fresno or in a nearby city, like Clovis. There is a fee of nine $9.95.

Several other companies also offer delivery in Fresno, including InstaCart and Vons.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingwalmartonline shoppingfresno countyFresnoClovis
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOPPING
These stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2018
These stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day 2018
Nordstrom selling taped-up sneakers for $530
Target offering car seat trade-ins for discount on a new seat
More Shopping
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Show More
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
More News