consumer watch

Why don't product recalls happen faster?

By
If deaths are linked to a potentially hazardous product and the government knows about it, you'd think that information would always be made public, and you'd be wrong.

Consumer Reports reveals surprising restrictions in the very law governing the agency that is supposed to protect us from dangerous products.

Evan and Keenan Overton lost their five-month-old son, Ezra, just a few days before Christmas in 2017. They blame their son's death on the Fisher-Price Rock 'n Play sleeper, which Ezra slept in that night.

Ezra's death isn't an isolated incident.

Initially, Consumer Reports identified at least 19 infant fatalities linked to the Rock 'n Play Sleeper and similar products made by Kids II, in data collected by the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the government agency charged with protecting the public from dangerous products.

Ultimately, Consumer Reports was able to uncover more than a dozen additional deaths through its investigation.

But the identities of the companies whose sleepers were linked to infant deaths were kept hidden from the public for years because of Section 6-B of the Consumer Product Safety Act.

"Section 6B requires the CPSC, in most cases, to get permission from manufacturers before releasing their names or any information that could reveal their identities, even when products are linked with injuries or fatalities," said Consumer Reports' investigative reporter Rachel Rabkin Peachman.

In 2016, Ikea recalled millions of its dressers, but only after seven deaths and dozens of injuries dating back to 1989.

And more recently, it took Britax owned BOB Gear, seven years to finally offer consumers a potential fix to their jogging strollers, which had been linked to at least 97 injuries to children and adults. The company still hasn't recalled the strollers.

In both of these cases, the CPSC knew about the problems with Ikea dressers and BOB strollers. All of this has led to Consumer Reports calling for the repeal of Section 6B.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
shoppingconsumer watchconsumer reportsrecall
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CONSUMER WATCH
Consumer Reports: Most reliable appliance brands
Consumer Watch: Food is better than supplements
Is it safe to 'base tan' before a vacation?
Consumer Watch: Easy summer meals in a pressure cooker
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News