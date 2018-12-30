Shots fired at East Central Fresno apartment hit right above sleeping man's bed

A Fresno man got quite the wake-up call on Sunday morning after a bullet was shot right above his bed in East Central Fresno.Police say the shooting happened around 11:30 at the Sycamore Heights Apartment complex near Shields and Maple.Investigators say an argument broke out between two men before one of them pulled out a gun and shot in the air.The bullet came down through the apartments and right over a man who was sleeping.No one was hurt in the shooting and police are still searching for the gunman.