More than 30 shots fired at Merced home, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are looking for the gunman who shot more than 30 rounds at an occupied house in Merced.

Officers were called out to a shooting at a home near Aviles and Whitewater around 11:30 pm Saturday.

Police say the bullets struck the house and cars parked in front of the house.

There were several people inside the house, including young children, but thankfully no one was injured.

Officers are investigating a possible motive for the shooting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mercedshots fired
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
16-year-old girl shot and killed in Central Fresno
Man arrested after barricading himself into room in Madera County
Body found along Highway 180 near Dunlap Rd., authorities investigating as homicide
Hobb's Grove haunted attraction opens in Sanger with new guidelines
Hit-and-run driver crashes into tree in Madera, police say
Some Fresno Unified kids to return to campus starting Monday
Creek Fire: 333,880 acres burned, 55% contained
Show More
Pres. Trump's doctor says he is no longer at risk of transmitting COVID-19
Selma mother, her boyfriend accused of torturing 6-year-old boy
Big Fresno Fair back as drive-through dining experience
17-year-old boy shot in the head in central Fresno
Valley hospitals, blood centers urgently need your help
More TOP STORIES News