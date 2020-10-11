More than 30 shots fired at Merced home, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are looking for the gunman who shot more than 30 rounds at an occupied house in Merced.Officers were called out to a shooting at a home near Aviles and Whitewater around 11:30 pm Saturday.Police say the bullets struck the house and cars parked in front of the house.There were several people inside the house, including young children, but thankfully no one was injured.Officers are investigating a possible motive for the shooting.