Shots fired near East Central Fresno apartment hit right above sleeping man's bed

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A Fresno man got quite the wake-up call on Sunday morning after a bullet was shot right above his bed in East Central Fresno.

Police say the shooting happened around 11:30 at the Sycamore Heights Apartment complex near Shields and Maple.

Investigators say an argument broke out between two men before one of them pulled out a gun and shot in the air.

The bullet came down through the apartments and right over a man who was sleeping.

No one was hurt in the shooting and police are still searching for the gunman.
