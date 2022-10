Shots fired near Ivanhoe Elementary in Tulare County, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after deputies say shots were fired near a school in Tulare County.

Deputies say drivers in two cars shot at each other near Ivanhoe Elementary School around 4 pm Tuesday.

The school was placed on lockdown. Deputies say none of the shots were fired toward the school.

All students and staff are safe.

Detectives are still on scene investigating.