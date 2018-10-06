SHOTS FIRED

Shots fired outside of Central Fresno market

EMBED </>More Videos

Shots fired on MicKinely and Normal

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A confrontation outside of a market in Central Fresno ended in gunfire Saturday afternoon.

Officers arrived to the McKinley Market near McKinley and Normal around three where a man had been confronted by five men as he left the business.

They accused him of stealing from one of their friends and began throwing beer bottles at him.

That's when the man pulled out a gun shooting one shot at them, before getting in his vehicle and driving away.

"Attacking him again with bottles they still come over, throw more beer bottles at his vehicle," said Lieutenant Joe Gomez.

No one was injured during the incident.

Police say they've identified the man who fired a shot at the men but it's not clear if he's been arrested or if he's facing charges.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shots firedcrimeFresno - Central
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOTS FIRED
Police: Rapper possibly targeted in Times Square hotel shooting
Police in Georgia respond to shots fired at high school
Felon arrested after allegedly firing a gun inside their home
Teens crash into Dickey Youth Community Center trying to evade police
More shots fired
Top Stories
Young farmers auction off animals at Big Fresno Fair
Policy for youth safety is back at the Big Fresno Fair
Valley Children's Hospital residents celebrate life at NICU picnic
Teen in custody after threatening to shoot middle school student
Inmate found dead in Tulare County jail
Brett Kavanaugh sworn in as Supreme Court justice amid protests
Ford won't pursue allegations against Kavanaugh further
Underprivileged Fresno kids get school clothes shopping spree
Show More
Current Supreme Court justices: See who now sits on the highest court
VIDEO: Woman defends Spanish speakers being berated while shopping
North Carolina man dies after being bitten by fire ants
The Latest: Kavanaugh sworn in as Supreme Court justice
U.S. Forest Service releases cause of the Ferguson Fire
More News