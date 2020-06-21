russia

Temperature hits 100 F degrees in Arctic Siberian town

MOSCOW -- A Siberian town with the world's widest temperature range has recorded a new high amid a heatwave that is contributing to severe forest fires.

The temperature in Verkhoyansk hit 38 degrees Celsius (100.4 F) on Saturday, according to Pogoda i Klimat, a website that compiles Russian meteorological data.


The town is located above the Arctic Circle in the Sakha Republic, about 4,660 kilometers (2,900 miles) northeast of Moscow.

The town of about 1,300 residents is recognized by the Guinness World Records for the most extreme temperature range, with a low of minus-68 degrees C (minus-90 F) and a previous high of 37.2 C (98.96 F.)


Much of Siberia this year has had unseasonably high temperatures, leading to sizable wildfires.

In the Sakha Republic, more than 275,000 hectares (680,000 acres) are burning, according to Avialesokhrana, the government agency that monitors forest fires.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
summerrussiau.s. & worldclimate change
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RUSSIA
Bolton says Trump not 'fit for office' in ABC interview
Doomsday Clock reset to 100 seconds to midnight for 2020
Russia's PM resigns after Putin suggest constitutional shakeup
Russian spy ship 'operating unsafely' off Eastern Seaboard: Coast Guard
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wife remembers husband killed in industrial accident at Foster Farms site in Fresno
Central California coronavirus cases
Sacramento man who drowned in Bass Lake identified
Woman shot in head in Downtown Fresno, police looking for suspect
High altitude balloons floating across the Central Valley
Gang members lead police on short case through Merced, 3 arrested
Fresno County sheriff's deputies throw birthday party for WWII veteran
Show More
Central Unified addressing controversial social media post from board member
5-year-old Oakhurst boy hospitalized after power tool accident
Kerman police officer saluted for helping animals in community
1 killed in industrial accident at Foster Farms site in Fresno
Man shot in Sanger, suspect still at large
More TOP STORIES News