Sierra Foothill Charter School staff sends video message to students

A close-knit Mariposa County school community is practicing social distancing but still reaching out to the students who they miss very much.

The staff at Sierra Foothill Charter School sent a video message to the kids to say hello and encourage them to keep up their study skills with a fun assignment - letter writing.

Mascot 'Colton the Colt' also encouraged the kindergarten through 8th grade students to write thank-you letters to essential workers such as police, firefighters, medical staff, and grocery store employees.
