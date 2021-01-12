Sierra Unified school trustee facing calls for removal after Capitol incident

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Central Valley school board member who recorded himself at the Capitol during the riots of last Wednesday is now the subject of a new protest.Sierra Unified will address the issue during a school board meeting Monday night.James Hoak's position on the board is under fire less than a month after his swearing-in because he joined the crowd during the protests that escalated to an assault on the U.S. Capitol."They thought it was OK to go to Washington, D.C., and try to attack the Capitol," said Claudia Gonzalez, of Merced. "It is treason. It is insurrection. The reality is there have to be consequences for that."Gonzalez started an online petition calling to remove Hoak from the school board.She points to a pair of his now-deleted Facebook videos which several people have shared as part of the FBI's investigation to gather evidence and identify anyone who broke laws.Hoak told Action News anyone who says he was inside the Capitol "lies as much as the mainstream media."His defenders on Facebook turned down requests for interviews, but posted comments like "It's his right to protest" and "He never entered the Capitol and committed no crime".They often compared the Capitol riots with Black Lives Matter protests, in one case claiming -- with a meme of an out of context quote -- that Gov. Gavin Newsom condoned violence in this June 2020 speech."The looting and violence the threats against fellow human beings, that has no place in this state and this nation," Newsom said after protests took a violent turn. "We as a society need to call that out."Superintendent Alan Harris says the public comment at Monday's board meeting will show kids the right way to have your voice heard.Hoak didn't respond to our requests for comment about the petition calling for his removal, which had more than 2,300 signatures."So the right thing to do is for Hoak to resign and he needs to know that if he doesn't resign, we are prepared to do everything we can to get him off that board," Gonzalez said.Superintendent Harris says they believe the only way they can remove a board member is if they're convicted of a felony, and that has not happened.But a recall petition drive could be underway shortly.