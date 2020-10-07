Sierra Vista Cinemas in Clovis reopening to moviegoers Friday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sierra Vista Cinemas in Clovis will reopen to moviegoers this Friday after being closed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic.The theater at Sierra Vista Mall will open with a mix of classic content and new movie releases, including Tenet, The War with Grandpa and New Mutants.Guests will be required to wear face coverings and social distance.The seating capacity within the auditoriums will be reduced, as well as some of the menu items at the concession stands.