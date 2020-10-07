FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sierra Vista Cinemas in Clovis will reopen to moviegoers this Friday after being closed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The theater at Sierra Vista Mall will open with a mix of classic content and new movie releases, including Tenet, The War with Grandpa and New Mutants.
RELATED: Restaurants, gyms, movie theaters open with modifications now that Fresno County is in 'red tier'
Guests will be required to wear face coverings and social distance.
The seating capacity within the auditoriums will be reduced, as well as some of the menu items at the concession stands.
RELATED: Uncertainty for businesses, churches as Fresno County verges on dropping back to purple tier
Sierra Vista Cinemas in Clovis reopening to moviegoers Friday
ENTERTAINMENT
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News