entertainment

Sierra Vista Cinemas in Clovis reopening to moviegoers Friday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Sierra Vista Cinemas in Clovis will reopen to moviegoers this Friday after being closed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The theater at Sierra Vista Mall will open with a mix of classic content and new movie releases, including Tenet, The War with Grandpa and New Mutants.


RELATED: Restaurants, gyms, movie theaters open with modifications now that Fresno County is in 'red tier'
Guests will be required to wear face coverings and social distance.


The seating capacity within the auditoriums will be reduced, as well as some of the menu items at the concession stands.

RELATED: Uncertainty for businesses, churches as Fresno County verges on dropping back to purple tier
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentclovisclovisentertainmentmovie theater
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ENTERTAINMENT
Regal and Cineworld cinemas to suspend operations
"My blood is boiling": Celebrities react to attack on Rick Moranis
The Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze arrives on Long Island
River Park movie theater gets major facelift, rebranded as Regal Cinemas
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno training facility linked to death of multiple dogs
'Stand with Armenia': Fresno protestors call for action from world leaders
Why are many Valley counties stuck in the 'purple tier'?
Police searching for suspects who attacked man in north Fresno
Uncertainty for businesses, churches as Fresno Co. verges on dropping back to purple tier
Man accused of killing pregnant woman in NW Fresno hit-and-run enters not guilty plea
Officer who pressed knee into George Floyd's neck released on bond
Show More
Scene for VP debate: Red, white and blue - and plexiglass
Gov. Newsom's staff member tests positive for COVID-19
CA sees no link between school reopenings and COVID-19 spread
CA will dedicate 30% of land to conservation, Newsom announces
Creek Fire: 328,595 acres burned, 49% contained
More TOP STORIES News