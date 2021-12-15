Early Signing Day coverage & locals making moves in the transfer portal

Despite a coaching change, @BullardFootball's Jayden Davis (@jayhoopallday23) never wavered in his commitment to @FresnoStateFB. Red Wave can thank a meeting with Jeff Tedford & texts with Josh Kelly (@kellz_0404) & Jalen Cropper (@jcropper_5). @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/GSyO3fRfFH — Stephen Hicks (@StephenABC30) December 15, 2021

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- There were a number of ceremonies at high schools across the Central Valley to celebrate early signing period.At San Joaquin Memorial, TJ Hall sat in front of three hats: Washington, Michigan & Iowa. The senior WR/CB put on the Hawkeyes hat and told Action News, "I want to be the best." On joining the BIG10, he said, "I'm ready for all competition."At Bullard HS, despite a coaching change at Fresno State, Jayden Davis stuck to his verbal commitment and is expected to join the Bulldogs in 2022."When I heard he (Jeff Tedford) was coming, I was not worried at all," Davis told Action News. "Everybody told me great things about him and how he's legendary, so I was like, 'That's the guy for me for sure.'"Hayden Zinkin wanted to be a Bulldog, following in the footsteps of a number of family members who wrestled at FS. But after the program was cut, he picked the next closest option: CSU Bakersfield."I don't like going too far from home," he told Action News. "Cal State Bakersfield has a great wrestling community, so I'm really looking forward to it."At Clovis HS, seven high school seniors signed letters of intent, including Carlos Mack, who will play football at Oregon State.Cougars quarterback Nate Johnson held a private signing ceremony at Family Community Church. He'll also play football in the PAC-12 next year, signing a NLI to Utah.Fresno State signed 10 future Bulldogs, with 9 coming from California. Click the map to see where each signee played:The Bulldogs will look to finish the 2021 season with a win in the PUBG New Mexico Bowl. FS (9-3) will face UTEP (7-5) Saturday at 11:15 AM with the game broadcast on ESPN. Action News will have coverage from Albuquerque starting Friday morning.Caden Rodgers, a senior running back at Buchanan HS, did not have a signing ceremony but announced via social media his commitment to FS.Hanford native Jordan Perryman announced his transfer from UC Davis to Washington. The cornerback follows former FS head coach Kalen DeBoer to UW.Washington Union grad Tory Horton is following his college coach to Colorado State. This comes after HC Jay Norvell moved from Nevada to CSU.