fresno state

Sikh Student Association at Fresno State gives back to community

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Sikh Student Association at Fresno State put together a food drive to give back to the areas that need it the most.

Organizers say $25,000 was collected from donors all across the Central Valley and that money paid for more than a thousand boxes of food to be donated.

They say each box has around $30 worth of dry goods such as bread and pasta. Depending on the size of a family, it could feed them for a week or more.

Organizers say they are thankful for the donations they received from the community.

"We just want to say thank you to everyone for the donations, and this just hows how Punjabi-owned businesses in the community want to give back as well, so we just want to thank all of them," says Sandeep Sandhu with the Sikh Student Assocation. "And thank you for everyone's generosity, and this event could not have happened without you guys."

The truck that was filled up Sunday morning went to the area of Jensen and Highway 41 in southwest Fresno.

The group wanted didn't want to do a drive-thru pick up so they could handpick the areas they see as being the most in need.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyfresnofresno statedonations
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FRESNO STATE
COVID-19 impacts enrollment numbers for Central CA colleges
3 people at Fresno State test positive for coronavirus, university says
After the protests, how Fresno State NAACP says you can help
How Fresno State is helping grads find jobs amid COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Inmate at Avenal State Prison dies from apparent COVID-19 complications
Central Unified board member speaks out after controversial Facebook post
Wife remembers husband killed in industrial accident at Foster Farms site in Fresno
Madera NAACP leads march to demand justice after Breonna Taylor's death
Central California coronavirus cases
Sacramento man who drowned in Bass Lake identified
Woman shot in head in Downtown Fresno, police looking for suspect
Show More
High altitude balloons floating across the Central Valley
Gang members lead police on short case through Merced, 3 arrested
CAL Fire/Fresno County Fire's fire prevention contest letting kids be creative
Fresno County sheriff's deputies throw birthday party for WWII veteran
5-year-old Oakhurst boy hospitalized after power tool accident
More TOP STORIES News