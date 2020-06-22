Sikh Student Association at Fresno State gives back to community

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Sikh Student Association at Fresno State put together a food drive to give back to the areas that need it the most.Organizers say $25,000 was collected from donors all across the Central Valley and that money paid for more than a thousand boxes of food to be donated.They say each box has around $30 worth of dry goods such as bread and pasta. Depending on the size of a family, it could feed them for a week or more.Organizers say they are thankful for the donations they received from the community."We just want to say thank you to everyone for the donations, and this just hows how Punjabi-owned businesses in the community want to give back as well, so we just want to thank all of them," says Sandeep Sandhu with the Sikh Student Assocation. "And thank you for everyone's generosity, and this event could not have happened without you guys."The truck that was filled up Sunday morning went to the area of Jensen and Highway 41 in southwest Fresno.The group wanted didn't want to do a drive-thru pick up so they could handpick the areas they see as being the most in need.