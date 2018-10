A silver alert has been issued in several counties across the Central Valley after a man was reported missing.The Highway Patrol said 82-year-old Charles Hood was last seen at 1:30 Thursday afternoon in Porterville. He was last seen wearing a red and white polo and brown pants.Family members said he was driving to the DMV in a 2003 Chrysler Town and Country minivan, the license plate number is 4XSW480.