FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera County sheriff's officials have issued a Silver Alert for an 81-year-old Madera man.Officials are asking for the public's help finding Robert Bane, who was last seen on June 4 at his home in Madera.He drives a black 2010 Cadillac CTS. His car has been spotted in Coronado and Laguna Beach since his disappearance.Deputies say he may be confused or disoriented, and if you see him, you're asked not to approach him. Call 911 immediately.Anyone with information can also contact the Madera County Sheriff's Office.