Silver Alert issued for 77-year-old missing woman last seen in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Silver Alert has been issued for an at-risk missing person.

Clovis police say 77-year-old Lucia Rangel was last seen in Clovis around 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

She is 5'5 and weighs 130 pounds.

Rangel was last seen driving a gray 2018 Nissan Murano, CA license 8FXE138, near and Barstow and Pollasky avenues.

She was wearing black pants, a black poncho and a black hat with a green shirt.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Clovis police.

