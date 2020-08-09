Arts & Entertainment

Simon Cowell breaks his back after falling off electric bike at Malibu home

Cowell was expected to have surgery Saturday evening, according to a spokesperson.
MALIBU, Calif. -- Simon Cowell broke his back Saturday while testing his new electric bicycle at his home in California.

Cowell was expected to have surgery Saturday evening, according to a spokesperson for the entertainment mogul. Cowell fell off the bike while in the courtyard with his family at his house in Malibu. He was taken to a hospital and was said to be under observation and doing fine.

Cowell created "America's Got Talent" and serves as a judge on the show. He has also been the judge on "Britain's Got Talent," "The X Factor" and "American Idol."
